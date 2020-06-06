Sophie Turner, Rihanna and Michelle Obama Addicted to the Same Brand!

For very important events, Sophie Turner, Rihanna, and Michelle Obama always use the same brand. They are addicted!

Whatever the occasion, Sophie Turner, Michelle Obama, and Rihanna always find an excuse to wear their favorite brand of clothing they have in common! MCE explains everything to you.

Let it be said, the wardrobe of some stars makes us particularly dream. On the red carpet or in everyday life, their clothes are always out of the ordinary.

You, you surely take the first pieces of your closet that come to hand. But from time to time, you are still looking to create a super trendy and stylish look.

But stars are a whole different story! Even to take out their dog, it is not uncommon to see them wearing luxury clothes. Or at least of very high quality.

Especially Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, and Jennifer Lopez. In appearance, the outfits of the singers seem quite banal. But if we take a closer look, they often have one thing in common …

Like Sophie Turner, the latter always wears pieces from the same clothing brand. They all love it!

SOPHIE TURNER CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT

You surely have a brand of clothing that you prefer. Just like the beautiful Sophie Turner. But also Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and Rihanna!

And this is Cushnie! Indeed, the brand’s CEO, Carly Cushnie, does everything to seduce the biggest Hollywood celebrities like Sophie Turner.

So Sophie Turner can not imagine having a dressing room without Cushnie. Besides, the pretty redhead wears clothes of this brand on all possible occasions.

The day before her wedding with singer Joe Jonas, the interpreter of Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones appeared in a sublime tight white dress!

In any case, Rihanna seems just as addicted to Cushnie as the actress. You just have to open your eyes when the young woman is promoting Fenty Beauty. She often wears this mark!