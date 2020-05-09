Sophie Turner “Sansa Stark”, was pressured to lose weight during the filming

She fought to the screen, but also in his private life. While she comes to be married to Joe Jonas in Las Vegas on may 1, 2019, the actress Sophie Turner aka “Sansa Stark” in Game of Thrones revealed in the pages of Marie Claire Australia she was pressured to lose weight during the filming of the series. She fell into depression and underwent therapy. We tell you about it.

Sophie Turner aka “Sansa Stark” : “I was a victim of mental illness”

Fame came very early for Sophie Turner. In effect, the filming of GOT started when she was only 15 years old. This celebrity early the has affected many mentally and physically :

I was a victim of mental illness. My metabolism has suddenly decided to fall into the depths of the ocean and I started to become uneven and to take the weight, and all this would happen to me in front of the camera.

Today 23-year-old, the actress is doing better and has not hesitated to denounce the diktats hollywood, while the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” is currently being broadcast :

Are therefore came then the pressure from the movie studios and television to lose weight.

It needs to be thin to succeed in Hollywood, and this is not normal

Fallen into depression, she has felt the need to follow a therapy :

Everyone needs a therapist, especially when you are told constantly that you’re not good enough and that you do not seem good enough. I think that it is necessary to have someone to talk to, to help us get through it.

In August 2017, it told already Wear Magazine :

I’ve been plagued with thoughts about weight and the idea that you have to be thin to be an actress, and that I wasn’t pretty lean to have a job (…) there are sometimes where I’ve had jobs and they told me that I needed to lose weight, even if it had nothing to do with the character. It is so disgusting.

He was asked to lose weight during the filming of Game of Thrones

A few weeks ago, she returned to in more detail about his depression during a poadcast, hosted by the american “Dr. Phil” :

I had no motivation to do anything or to go out. Even my best friends, I didn’t want to see them… I cried, cried and cried again. Just need to change me and put clothes, I said : “I can’t do it. I can’t go outside. There is nothing that I do not want to do.”

She has even been thinking of suicide :

It is a weird thing. I say that I wasn’t depressed when I was younger, but I thought a lot of suicide. I don’t know why though. Maybe it was just a fascination with weird (…). I don’t think I would have been able to go to the end”.

Today, she has found comfort and support from the singer Joe Jonas whose career exploded with the Jonas Brothers :

Today, I love myself, or in any case, more than before. I’m with someone that makes me understand that I have the qualities. And when someone tells you that he loves you every day, it helps you to love yourself a little more.

In the columns of the magazine Extraher husband , Joe Jonas had been very touched by the progress of his wife, Sophie Turner, and declared :

This is huge. I think the best thing about this is that she can now encourage other young people living similar experiences and to be a voice that they can listen to it… I’m proud of it.

All this reminds us that no one is in the shelter of the dictates and especially not the stars. To this, we would like to give the example of Miss France In 2019, Vaimalama Chaves, who has not hesitated to send his haters on the roses.

A bright future for Sophie Turner to Game of Thrones

In all cases, the future seems to smile to Sophie Turner since most of his marriage, and his success in Game of Thrones, it will be also cast in the highly anticipated X-Men : Dark Phoenix which will be released on June 5, 2019 in the dark rooms :

