Sophie Turner sends a powerful message about systemic racism

The Queen of the North has spoken.During the weekend,delivered a powerful message on the struggle for racial justice.

After the actress shared photos of the protest, Black Lives Matter that she and her husband Joe Jonas attended Los Angeles, a fan has questioned the need for the protest in the comments section, noting that the four officers George FloydThe death of ‘has been arrested and charged: “So, justice sioooo can we have peace now”

Turner has taken advantage of this opportunity to educate them. “it is not just these 4 cops, it is Breonna TaylorIt is about Trayvon MartinIt is about Eric Garner it is the systemic racism to which Black people are facing since hundreds and hundreds of years. ”

She continued: “It is about changing the system. Justice will be served when the society will reflect our belief that we are all equal. Until then, there should not be peace.”