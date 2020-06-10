Sophie Turner sends a powerful message about systemic racism

Sophie Turner delivered a powerful message on the struggle for racial justice. The Queen of the North has spoken.During the weekend,delivered a powerful message on the struggle for racial justice. After the actress shared photos of the protest, Black Lives Matter that she and her husband Joe Jonas attended Los Angeles, a fan has questioned the need for the protest in the comments section, noting that the four officers George FloydThe death of ‘has been arrested and charged: “So, justice sioooo can we have peace now” Turner has taken advantage of this opportunity to educate them. “it is not just these 4 cops, it is Breonna TaylorIt is about Trayvon MartinIt is about Eric Garner it is the systemic racism to which Black people are facing since hundreds and hundreds of years. ” She continued: “It is about changing the system. Justice will be served when the society will reflect our belief that we are all equal. Until then, there should not be peace.”

Last week, the Games of thrones alum has taken Instagram to show his support for the movement Black Lives Matter. “My heart is heavy. I am supportive of those who denounce racism and fight for justice and equality,” she wrote. “Silence is not an option.” Sophie turner said our watch hasn't ended pic.twitter.com/X4hHp9jDcH — suZan (@intro_suz) June 6, 2020 Turner has also urged his fans to educate themselves on the movement by providing a list of activists to follow. Among them, Colin Kaepernick, Indya Moore and Rachel Elizabeth Cargle. She added: “Although my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of the ones that we need to listen.”

Like Turner, many celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Tinashe, Halsey, Nick Cannon and more have participated in events in the light of the death of Floyd and have used their platform to fight for social justice.