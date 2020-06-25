Sophie Turner, soon to be mom : she made a rare tour with Joe Jonas and shows off her baby bump

PHOTOS. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are about to become parents for the first time in a couple of months. Wednesday, June 24, the two lovebirds were seen walking around Los Angeles.

This is not a matter of a couple of months… Before time, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going to be parents for the first time. Remember, the news had been announced in the month of February last, by several sources close to the couple from the american site Just Jared. “To the few to keep things to themselves, but their friends and family are super excited for them ! Sophie began to choose costumes for use inside and outside of the red carpet, to fit your changing body”you have learned.

At the time, no information has been distributed on the sex of the child, nor on the number of months of pregnancy of Sophie Turner. It must be said that the two spouses make sure you be very discreet, since that not yet have been expressed about the happy event, and not have anything published on social networks about the arrival of your baby. Four after the revelation of the pregnancy of the couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have just been sighted now stretch the legs, of the handin the streets of Los Angeles.

Theunettes de soleil, and protective masks

On the day of Wednesday, June 24, the two future parents have decided to take to the air. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been photographed, in the process of enjoy a stroll through the streets of the City of los Angeles. With the end of your pregnancy, really close, the young man of 24 years has focused on the formal practice and comfort : this is a black pants and a t-shirt of khaki, reveals a her large baby bump. A pair of flip-flops, black feet, Sophie Turner, has taken care to protect your face and hide from the photographers – with a pair of sunglasses and a protective mask.

To his side, the singer of 30 years it is also believed your mask and your sunglasses. According to a pressure close to the couple, the two spouses should become parents “in a few weeks” since the term of pregnancy is expected to “half the summer”reveals Us Weekly.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news