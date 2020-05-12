Sophie Turner speaks about his depression following his role in Game of Thrones

Has the screen, in the skin of Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner interprets a strong woman and sure of herself. This is a young, frail woman, who is currently fighting against the depression, which was expressed on Tuesday at the microphone of Dr. Phil, in the podcast “Phil in the Blanks”. The actress, now 23 years old, is back on her illness with courage and sincerity, the time of an interview.

Sophie Turner, a victim of depression since its 17 years old

“I have been suffering from depression since 5 or 6 years now,” said the british actress, who continues, “the biggest challenge for me is to wake up every morning and get out of the house for me”.

Sophie Turner began to play in Game of Thrones when she was only 14 years old. Propelled to superstar status overnight, at a very young age, the actress discovery in Game of Thrones has not always lived well reputation. Especially at the time of puberty, when she saw his body change and the internet, on social networks, and felt entitled to criticize about his physique.

“It all began to deteriorate at the beginning of my puberty, when I started to gain weight (…) You see 10 good comments and you ignore them, but one negative can ruin yourself,” said the young woman, who suffers from depression since his 17 years. An age when all his friends started to leave the nest to join the university while Sophie, under contract with HBO, continued to live with her parents to continue with the filming of Game of Thrones.

“The social networks, me studying, me reached. (…) I believed (what he said, editor’s note). ‘Yes, I am fat. Yes, I’m a bad actress’. I thought so,” said the young woman with emotion. Her confidence is deteriorating gradually, until to think the worst : “I thought often of suicide when I was younger. It was a strange fascination that I used to have.”

The support of her fiancé, Joe Jonas

The character of Sansa – which has not always been as strong and independent as today – was widely criticized during the first seasons of Game of Thrones. Of the criticism that the teenager took sometimes for her, pushing it as to be cut off from his social life : “I didn’t even want to see my best friends. I was crying continuously. Anything that dress me up, I said to myself ‘I can’t do it. I can’t get out. There is nothing that I want to do'”

She explains in the podcast “Phil in the Blanks” that the support of Maisie Williams, who plays her sister Arya Stark on the screen, has played a crucial role, even though she now admits that their friendship could sometimes take like a “destructive”. The two teenage girls, the same way of life, had thus a tendency to close in on their duo and to be cut off from the outside world : “One had the habit of coming home from work, go buy food from the supermarket and eat in bed. We have not had a social life for a few years. It was just the two”.

If Sophie Turner still fights today against his depressionshe confided feel now better. And thanks to his encounter with Joe Jonas, with whom she has been recently betrothed. “I’m in therapy and under treatment. I loves me a little more now. And I’m with someone that makes me understand that I have the qualities. When someone says to you I love you every day, you eventually say that there must be a good reason, and it makes you love yourself a little more, so yes, I loves me,” she says. A huge breakthrough for the young actress who hopefully will recover quickly.

In France, depression affects on average one in five and two times more women than men. Frequent, it remains not less a subject of which we do not dare little talk and say that today we suffer from depression is not an easy thing. In entrusting themselves with courage and sincerity about her illness, Sophie Turner helps her to break the taboo that persists around the condition. An approach that will inspire can be anonymous and personalities to express themselves in their turn on the subject.