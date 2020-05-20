Sophie Turner speaks without taboo of his depression

Sophie Turner was only 14 years old when she won the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She is now 23 and all the years – where she grew up in front of the camera – have sometimes been challenging for the actress. If this series has brought him fame, it has also experienced setbacks to the point of having sunk into depression. Sophie spoke without taboo, in a podcast Dr. Phil (psychologist). Victim of criticism and hate on the social networks because she had gained weight (nothing more normal in adolescence), Sophie believed some of the trolls who said “too big” or “bad actress”. She has lost all self-esteem and is closed in on itself.

“I had no motivation to do anything or to go out, she explained. Even my best friends I didn’t want to see them, I didn’t want to go out to eat with them. I just wanted to cry and cry and cry.” Isolated, “I have thought of suicide when I was young”, confessed to Sophie. But if she has never really thought through with the act, she admits especially developed a “fascination weird” for the suicide. The young actress has sought and found help, she began to follow a therapy and a treatment to cure his depression. They continue to struggle but “I love me more than ever”she said, driven in addition by the love and support fans of her boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

“I want to become a cop”

The series Game of Thrones complete, what it will look like the professional future of Sophie Turner ? We will return to the June 5 showing of X-Men : Dark Phoenix in which she reprises her role of Jean Grey / Phoenix, she is also announced in the credits of the film Broken Soldier and Heavy. But for now, Sophie is put on pause and dream of doing “a lot of other things, and not just cinema.” Like what ? Surprising, “at this point, I really wanted to get in a police academy and become a cop. I am fascinated by crime and the reason people do these things, by the interrogation process, and by the way you can use the words to confess to someone. It interests me a lot”revealed Sophie.

