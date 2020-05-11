Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones, an accomplice with her husband, Joe, Jonas, for ” X-Men Dark Phoenix “

Sophie Turner is on all fronts. Just after having put an end to the series ” Game of Thrones “, the british actress is the poster of ” X-Men : Dark Phoenix “, in which she holds the lead role of Jean Grey, telling the story of the first years of the mutant, performed in the first sections by Famke Janssen. Last night, in Los Angeles, the stars of the saga were many to walk the red carpet of the premiere of the film. Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Mystique, Nicholas Hoult, Michael Fassbender or Jessica Chastain.

But Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas were the real stars of the evening. The couple has not been able to resist smooching on the red carpet in front of the wall of photographers. And because the duo is like fort. The couple married, to the general surprise, last month. A few hours ago, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas attended together the ceremony of the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, and have then invited a few friends present at the event to follow for a wedding surprise to the famous Little White Chapel. Then, the whole band finished the evening in a swimming pool to celebrate the union. This exchange of the wedding disaster of Sansa Stark !