Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones, says that the silence is violence – JAPANFM

A couple of weeks ago, Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark on the HBO series The Iron Throne as well as Jean Grey in the X Men the franchisee, has participated in a demonstration of the civil rights near Mammoth Lakes, California. Accompanied by her husband, Joe Jonas, the actress was seen with a sign that read “white silence is violence”.

Turner has documented their participation in the event through its account of Instagram, where she shared two photos and a video. The first of these photos shows the protesters mouth against the ground, some holding their arms behind the back. It is a statement of solidarity met with the victims of the afro-american police of racially motivated violence.

The second photo uploaded by Turner represents, waving his sign above. In the video that followed, then we can hear him sing with the crowd, saying, “No justice, No peace”. When a follower responded by saying that the protesters had done their work, now that both the staff and the one who had killed George Floyd were accused of murder, Turner said: “it’s about changing the system. Justice will come when the society will reflect our belief that we are all equal. “

Of course, the The Iron Throne the star is not the only celebrity to be involved in the demonstrations. In the last few weeks, several other well-known actors, has also been found in the street. John Cusack, for example, has been harassed by police for filming the riots in Chicago, while The flashKendrick Sampson has been shot with rubber bullets. Other Americans prominent, such as Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Jimmy Kimmel, have also expressed their support for the movement. Not physically, but digitally through social media and television.