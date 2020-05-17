Sophie Turner talks about his health problems

Actress Sophie Turner has just said goodbye to the television series Game of Thrones, in which she played the role of Sansa Stark. Over the past eight years, her character has overcome many challenges : loss of parents, rape, torture, kidnapping, abuse of all kinds, etc., But outside of the screen, the actress lived his own battlesespecially with the depression and her body image.

In a recent interview with theSunday Timesshe tells you live evil the transition from adolescence. She started to work on Game of Thrones at the age of 13 years, up to 23 years. The comments of the fans of the series compared to his body were especially affected when it has reached 17-18 years. “It has taken over my mind, it was everything I thought“, she said. From the calories at each meal, and spend days not to eat as nuts have become of the gestures of routine.

A suitable follow-up

At the age of 19, she has asked for help. “I stopped having my period for a year. It is at this point that I decided to therapy.” The absence of menses for more than three cycles in a row, called amenorrhea, is a symptom that may be related to nutritional deficiency, weight loss, extreme stress, or excessive exercise.

The brain does not produce enough of the hormones responsible for the menstrual cycle, and the domino effect begins. The body goes into state of “alarm”, and gives priority to survival rather than reproduction. To rebalance the body, it is essential to consult a·e professional·the health. If the problem is caused by the power supply, a·e nutritionist for help in developing a diet plan that is suitable.

For Sophie Turner, the therapy, as well as the encounter with the one who became her husband, the singer Joe Jonas, have been decisive. The latter said that he refused to engage with her as long as she would learn not to love itself. “I think he saved my lifein some way,” admits the young woman.

