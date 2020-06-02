Sophie Turner terrified during the filming of Game of Thrones !

In the nine seasons of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) comes back to his early days of filming that she suffered !

A year after the cessation of the series Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) remembers his first steps on the filming. She was really terrified ! MCE gives you all the details.

All the fans of Game of Thrones know. For the viewers, certain scenes of the series are more complicated to look at than others.

And for the actors, difficult to play. Especially for Sophie Turner, the interpreter of Sansa Stark, who has played in 9 seasons of the famous show !

Thus, the audience of Game of Thrones attended the impressive evolution of its personnage. a child as sparkling as vivacious to the legitimate queen of the North. What route !

Moreover, the evolution of the actress also did the voice ! Yes, Sophie Turner was still a teenager when the latter has been his first steps on the set of GOT.

Then, the darling of Joe Jonas, who is expecting her first child, returns to its beginnings. It has not always been full insurance ! Quite the contrary !

Sophie Turner was not feeling well

Flashback. In 2009, just 13 years of age, Sophie Turner auditioned for the series Game Of Thrones. But without much hope, the pretty redhead didn’t speak to his parents.

The problem ? The teenager tape in the eye of the casting director ! Yes, the best friend of Maisie Williams, whom she met on the set, would be perfect for the role of Sansa Stark !

Finally, this last puts his parents in on the joke. Very happy, Sophie Turner doesn’t realize… until it arrives on the tray Game Of Thrones for the first time.

As well, the young actress loses all its means. And for good reason, to play in front of so many people is terrifying ! “My first day on the plateauI remember vaguely “, she says.

In fact, it remembers” the scene of the arrival of the king “. Then, “it was like Sean Bean, Mark Addy and Lena, and I remember to have been so overwhelmed and terrified. “

