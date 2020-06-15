Sophie Turner upset by the death of Rayshard Brooks !

Sophie Turner, has shared the video of Rayshard Brooks in his history of Instagram. The actress is shocked by the death of the young man.

The actress is very active on the networks at this time. It then tries to deliver the maximum amount of messages. Sophie Turner fight against the police violence. But also against racism !

That publishes many photos or publications on the topic. It has also established a first photo to support the ” Black Lives Matter “.

” I have a heavy heart. I’m in solidarity with those who speak out against racism. And those who fight for justice and equality. The silence is not an option. “Says the actress. Then highlight a number of accounts to follow.

A little later, that post of photos for an event. You can also view a video. She holds up a poster in their hands” The silence is white violence“.

Sophie Turner did not drop the case ! Continues then convey the message in their networks.

Sophie Turner surprised by the video of Rayshard Brooks

On Friday night, Rayshard Brooks (27) was murdered in Atlanta. The young drunken man has wanted to escape from a police control. Then he was shot by an officer.

The video shows Rayshard Brooks speak with the police officer. The man was sleeping in his car, when the police arrive at the exit. The video shows the 5 minutes previous to his arrest.

Therefore, the police eventually pass as the wives. The man is debate. In the video, you can’t see it. Rayshard Brooks died as a result of this video.

Sophie Turner decided to share the video. There is written” Rayshard Brooks would be alive today.” The video features more than 500 000 views.

Sophie Turner still shocked by the events. As well as thousands of millions of people ! They have not ceased to mobilize. The video relives a hatred that has been present for several weeks already.

