Sophie Turner wants to play in the reboot of “Lizzie McGuire” !

Actress Sophie Turner wants to play in the reboot of the series, “Lizzie McGuire” ? It gives you more details !

Sophie Turner became famous for his role in the series worship Game of Thrones. But also for its looks fabulous on the red carpet.

What you did not know, however, is that the actress is also known for his sense of humor ! The fans have also a super fan of his character very spontaneous and natural.

In fact, they love it too when Sophie Turner likes to tease other people. It is what she loves to do this last time on the social networks.

Moreover, last week the young woman took the opportunity to give its opinion on different subjects. As for example the use of TikTok, the movie Parasite or even Leonardo DiCaprio.

And finally, the actress has to drag a small comment on the reboot of Lizzie McGuire. It tells you more.

Sophie Turner in Lizzie McGuire ?

Sophie Turner says so shocked to know that the production of the series Lizzie McGuire is in total stop. In fact the director himself has left the team.

But Sophie Turner also wondered if the production is going to continue all the same. Moreover, the young woman stated openly that she would be very interested in the role !

“I am here, I am the new Miranda” launches the young actress talking to his camera. She also emphasizes that her fans support if they agree with it.

In the background of the video ,we hear her husband Jonah laughing at the situation. In any case, for the moment, the shooting team will not take any important decision.

Also, fans will have to wait a little bit as to whether or not the production of the show will resume. While they had already shot 2 episodes. Case to follow.

