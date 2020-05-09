Sophie Turner warns : fans of Game of Thrones will really suffer at the end

As the fans of Game of Thrones prepare the tissues. Guest of the show Jimmy Fallon this week, a few days before the broadcast of the fifth episode of the final season of the series inspired by the work of George R. R. Martin, Sophie Turner has promised that the end of the show was shocking. Do not expect, however, the actual evidence regarding the outcome of the war for the iron throne.

Unlike Maisie Williams, the interpreter of Sansa Stark has not pretended to drop a huge spoiler on the set of the star presenter of NBC and has just given an indication of the degree of suffering that should have viewers at the end of Game of Thrones.

When Jimmy Fallon presented it to Sophia Turner, a scale numbered 0 to 10 supposed to materialize the pain, the actress of 23 years has without really hesitation pointed his finger towards the 10, or “worst possible pain”. See you in a little over a week to heal our wounds.