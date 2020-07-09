Soprano and Kendji Girac again in The Voice of the Children back to school – News Soprano

Kendji Girac, candidate-to-coach

For this first season of The Voice Kids, Kendji Girac expect anything. As we have seen in the teaser, which comes to be shared, the singer will be overwhelmed by many emotions, and this during the whole season. All sitting in his armchair red, the auditions for the blind may begin.

A young man gets on the stage and performed “Never Enough”, from the movie “The Greastest Entertainer”. In the trailer, the four artists are conquered. All will return to the young Timéo, 12 years of age. But the team is going to participate? For Kendji Girac this first experiment seems to be success. As a reminder, who is now a coach, too, was a former candidate for the program. He has won The Voice 3, to the sides of Mika.