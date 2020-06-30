Soprano announces a new album for the 2021

The singer’s Soprano, the personality, the favorite of the children, will soon be back in the trays. The singer has just announced in their social networks a new album for the year 2021.

After the Everest, sold over 800 000 copies and Phoenix, sold 600,000 copies, the singer, a native of Marseille has decided to take the height, offering a next opus on the theme space.

” The take-off of hunting the stars with my crew. New album **/**/2021 “you can read in the account of Instagram of the one who lost his father when he was little.

If one believes that the various clues left by the coach of The Voice Kids, the album will be called “Hunting for stars” and you must bounce to a topic space. Your message shared on social networks, is accompanied by a video of a spaceship. In addition, the Soprano has recently granted an interview to our brothers and sisters in Provence ” in an environment of the spacecraft “report from them. Finally, in Twitter and in Instagram, the former member of Psy 4 de la rime, has changed his profile photo with that of Peter Quill, the main character of the saga of Marvel’s guardians of the galaxy, played by Chris Pratt.

Due to the crisis of the coronavirus, Marseille had to be postponed, then definitely cancelled their concert in the stade Velodrome where he had to be accompanied by 15 000 singers. But he promises :” Far from letting us down, we’ll be back even sooner with the Hunter of Stars Tour, where I provided a few surprises “.

For the moment, there is no official release date has been communicated. The album will be available in 2021 but he will still take his evil in patience to know when, exactly, it will be possible to listen to.