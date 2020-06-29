Soprano announces a new album for the year 2021 – Actu Soprano

Soprano a clean slate. He just deleted all his old posts on Instagram and Twitter! The singer has also changed her profile photo to put in the place of the head of the actor Chris Pratt in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

The Marseilles seems to begin in the spatial universe! One thing is for sure, the Soprano “hunting with the stars“for his next album. He shared a short video of a rocket cartoon, which is removed after a countdown. In the legend, the interpreter of “Ninja” has written : “Out to hunt for the stars with my computer New album */*/2021”

The singer does not specify the exact date, but indicates that his next opus will see the day next year!