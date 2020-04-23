Sopranos Prequel, the Elvis movie of Tom Hanks and other deferred to Warner Bros.

While the production shutdown and the closure of the theatres are in progress, Warner Bros.has revised its release schedule 2020/2021, several projects to come, the major being delayed. Among the films that will arrive now later than expected, there are The Many Saints of Newark, the next prequel of the Sopranos. Are also affected the biopic untitled Elvis, the king Richard, Will Smith, thriller, science-fiction, Reminiscence and the biopic untitled Fred Hampton.

The Many Saints of Newark, directed by Alan Taylor, was originally intended to arrive on the 25th of September of this year. Instead, it will happen now the 12 march 2021. At its new date, it will compete directly Raya and the last dragon animated Disney. The creator of the Sopranos David Chase has co-written the screenplay of the movie with Lawrence Konner. It takes place in the 60s and will focus on a young Tony, played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who played the character of the series acclaimed. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Alessandro Nivola and Leslie Odom Jr.

Warner Bros.’ the biopic untitled Elvis Presley, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was previously planned to happen on October 1, 2021. It will come out now in cinemas November 5, 2021. Tom Hanks should play the role of Tom Parker, with Once Upon a Time in the hollywood star Austin Butler on board as Elvis. The shooting was in progress in Australia before the stop of the production. One of the major delays is king Richard. The biopic, which starred Will Smith and focuses on the father of the great tennis Venus and Serena Williams, has been pushed back a year. It was originally scheduled for November 25 of this year, but it will tip now on the 19th of November 2021.

Reminiscence, the film of science fiction of Lisa Joy, has also received a new release date, the film is slated to arrive on April 16, 2021. The studio had previously reserved this date for a release without a name. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton. Finally, the biopic without the title of director Shaka King on the member of the party Black Panther activist and iconic Fred Hampton has lost its release date on August 21. The film is not dated for the time. The star of ” Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya, embodies Hampton. The rest of the cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Martin Sheen, Lil Rel Howery, and Jesse Plemons.

As we also noted, several adaptations of major DC Comics have also received new release dates. The Batman has been moved to October 1, 2021, pushed back four months from 25 June 2021. Shazam 2 was originally scheduled for April 1, 2022, but will make its debut on November 4, 2022. The Flash is the only one of the group who will be earlier, with the project long gestation now dated June 3, 2022, as opposed to the 1st July. This news had been previously reported by Deadline.

