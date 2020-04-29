“Sorry For Your Loss” : the drama series ” touching of Facebook Watch with Elizabeth Olsen

The giants of the web are put one after the other to the tv series. After Amazon and Netflix, it is the turn of Facebook with its new service Facebook Watch to throw in the big bath. “Sorry For Your Loss,” intimate drama about grief with Elizabeth Olsen, made an entrance.

We already spend a lot (too much) time on Facebook and this is not a party to organize with its platform Facebook Watchlaunched in August 2017 the United States and now available from anywhere in the world. Until then fairly quiet, despite a budget of a billion dollars just for the year 2018, this new service of video on demand, free but supported by advertising, were launched in the last six months Skam Austin, remake US series teen Norwegian, as well as three other “teen dramas”, all more or less gone unnoticed. Thanks to Sorry For Your Loss, Facebook Watch stands out this season with this drama in the format of 30 minutes.

History melancholy

Leigh Shaw (Elizabeth Olsen), not 30 years, is already a widow. She has just lost her husband Matt and tries to make his grief by returning to live with his mother and his sister Jules, former alcoholic. There is nothing spectacular in Sorry For Your Loss. It follows the daily life of Leigh. The difficulty of getting up in the morning, meetings in a support group, his skirmishes with his brother-in-law. A little in the way of This Is Usthe narrative is interspersed with flashbacks, to the time when Matt was still alive and where they were happy. These scenes occur when Leigh needs to go into his apartment to sort its affairs, or when her best friend announces to him that he’s going to marry. And often, she remains standing there, in his memories, dropped in his pain while the rest of the world continues to live. Perfect illustration of the shift that occurs when a drama comes to stop you net in your running and you stop.

Touching but sometimes awkwardly

Everything is done for us to move in Sorry For Your Loss and it works rather well but a little to forced march. In certain aspects, the series lacks finesse and looks like a manual on the proper way to grieve when one is a young widow, with a lot of good advice and the place of the stages (denial, anger, despair…). The intentions may be noble, but they perspire in every episode. This is primarily due to the narration and the writing mode. By its style and cutting, Sorry For Your Loss is more similar to a web series – what it is, since it is only accessible on Facebook Watch – a classic series in which the codes of narrative are more fluid, necessary transitions, a certain amount of latency is sometimes also…

It is prejudicial in this particular case, when the scenes are going too fast. Because the time of mourning is inscribed in a period where the concept of time becomes relative. It stretches, twists, and must therefore be handled with care. This is the major flaw of this series that otherwise does not lack assets. One retains above all the soundness of the casting. Janet McTeer the mother (Jessica Jones) Kelly Marie Tran sister (Star Wars 8) from Mamadou Athie the husband (The Get Down), all of the performers deliver beautiful moments full of sincerity. Of course, Elizabeth Olsen always a rightness relentless confirms his status as a versatile performer, value independent film (Martha Marcy May Marlene) as blockbusters (Avengers). A story to follow in spite of everything, excusing his blunders.

“Sorry For Your Loss,” a series created by Kit Steinkellner with Elizabeth Olsen, Mamoudou Athie, Kelly Marie Tran… Available from 18 September on Facebook Watch.