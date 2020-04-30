Sorry For Your Loss : We have seen the new drama with Elizabeth Olsen, which was launched on Facebook

For its first foray into the world of the series, Elizabeth Olsen has chosen a drama sensitive, that she wears in front of and behind the camera, at arm’s length. But, that is really “Sorry For Your Loss” ? It tells you everything…



1. Elizabeth Olsen shines in “Sorry For Your Loss”

+ © Screenshot / Facebook Watch

What is it about ?

Three months after the sudden death of her husband, Matt, Leigh Shaw fight to rise to the surface. In this slow process, it sees its relationships with its relatives, particularly with her mother, her sister and her brother-in-law, will change profoundly. Step after step, Leigh tries to reconcile with his past and with that of Matt… .

With Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Janet McTeer, Mamoudou Athie and Jovan Adepo

Sorry For Your Loss ” is available on Facebook Watch, through a account Facebook. Four episodes are already available, the following will be deposited every Tuesday on the platform.

What does it look like ?

It worth the look ?

An old t-shirt that was no longer his smell, a razor where still a few hairs out of his beard… Matt is no longer here, but everywhere, in Sorry For You Losshis absence and his presence, his ghost and the few residues of his existence and of his person, are made strangely to feel.

The fifth series launched by Facebook Watch, Sorry For Your Loss ” is the most anticipated of the platform and is also part of the lineage of the dramas on the mourning expected at this season, such as Kidding or A Million Little Things. For all that, all comparison stops there.

Created by Kit Steinkellner, writer still little known, having worked on Z : The Beginning of Everything, with Christina Ricci, Sorry For Your Loss ” is a drama sensitive, end and everything in shades that only pretends to nothing to reinvent or give a miracle solution to the sadness and despair of watching a loved one vanish from one day to the next day. The series, which you can see for free the first four episodes with your account Facebookshines by its sobriety, avoiding with great delicacy, any shedding and easy managing, and with accuracy to convey the whirlwind of feelings, impossible to describe, that beset Leigh on the death of Matt, the man she loved.

To do this, the series explores the daily abrupt Leigh, while offering by way of flashbacks, fragments of her intimacy with Matt, or flashes of his past life. A manner to confront two realities and make interesting parallels, the viewer has accompanied Leigh on the way dented with the grief of bereavement, at the discretion of the stages through which it passes.

The driver takes us three months after the death of Matt. Leigh returned to live with his mother, where also resides his sister Amy. In the morning, it is precisely his mother out of bed, the day, it is the aerobics classes that she gives that make it stick, and then, sometimes, the Donut that you want to offer him the support group in which she travels. All small things that prevent it from totally sinking but did not have enough power to avoid the rancour, the rage, the regrets and the questions.

Every minute, every hour, Leigh hears words that cannot heal, expressions, stupid, encouragement to get better, inappropriate comments or even just awkward that the hurt and the attack in the depths of itself. In her grief, she could not yet see that of the other, that of Danny, the brother of Matt, with whom, understandably, she has always maintained a strained relationship. Nor those of his sister and of his mother, she can’t help but compare it to his, and it prohibits almost. It is from this that Sorry For Your Loss also draws its finesse, showing very small not-felted the devastating effect of the loss and the inability, sometimes, to make intelligible that of other relatives of the deceased.

To illustrate all these feelings and this process, the series can boast of being worn by a cast full of qualities and alchemy. In the role of Leigh, her first in a series, Elizabeth Olsen is simply stunning. Of wide shots close-ups, his face has hundreds of expressions, and she reaches out in turn to do as Leigh seems imperfect, and likely and then we deliver it to helpless and distraught. Note in passing that the actress, executive producer, follows the show from its premises, there was three years ago, and has been involved ever since in all its stages.

At his side, Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars) portrays Jules, a sister as annoying as touching, while Janet McTeer interprets the animal spiritual of the series, a woman greedy of symbolism which has never stopped to think about the one and the other. Let’s not forget the great absent-present of the series, Matt, played by Mamoudou Athie. A character which Athie offers as much mystery and strengths that weaknesses. After his death, Leigh discovers that Matt had secrets and that she had perhaps not fully understood. Sorry For Your Loss, posing the question of the secret garden, non-expressed and misunderstandings in the couple. Knows really the people that we love and, once they are gone, prevail-they definitely their secret ?

With its episodes of only 30 minutes, Sorry For Your Loss manages to take his time, just like the one in mourning, all the while not losing never into frills and not going down not in the maudlin. Heartbreaking and authentic, this is a series that proposes a way tragic but also full of light, where the humour arises from flashes black, and where the memories, like the future, eventually emerge.