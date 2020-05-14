Soso Maness postpones his album, his father is affected by the disease !

Definitely, the coronavirus spares no one…

Information surprising ! The ambianceur Soso Maness will not come out his album on April 3, next. The reason for this ? His dad is suffering from coronavirus. Here are the first information.

Definitely, the coronavirus password and spares no one. This weekend, the prime minister, Edward Philipe announced that our country was now the “stage 3” of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. Therefore, all stores, all the bars (shisha yes), the nightclubs, the restaurants, the cinemas (…) are closed until further notice.

Today, the coronavirus is loan of 5000 cases in France and among them, the father of the rapper Soso Maness.

Everything had started out well for the artist in marseille. In preparing his new project, he had dropped the its very ambiançant “So Maness“on the 6th of march last.

But now, the rapper must stop everything in a hurry. He just announced this Sunday via social media that her dad is part of the people affected by this pandemic. He took the opportunity to make the prevention to its followers.

“Our alumni have checked in on us, it is up to us to watch over them“; as you know, the coronavirus can be fatal especially for the elderly, as well as (all) the people of fragile health. Soso Maness has, therefore, decided to take a break from his career history to take care of his dad and especially to watch over his family.

The album “Mistral”, which is planned for April 3, is therefore postponed… But until when ? The health of the father of Soso Maness depends on : “(…)I’m scared for him, he is very old and I need him in my life.“.

Hoping that the situation settles, it sends to Soso Maness a lot of strength in this new test.