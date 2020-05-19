Source Code on NRJ12 : what actor had to carry the movie before Jake Gyllenhaal ?

This Tuesday, may 19, the “Source Code” has a right to his replay NRJ12. In this thriller, Jake Gyllenhaal is fighting against time to find the culprit of a terrorist attack. A project in which the actor is fully invested, while it was originally not supposed to play in the film.

Released in 2011, Source Code is a thriller at the crossroads of genres. The feature film mix engrossing and time travel, with a few comic effects due to the excellent performance of Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actor is lending his traits to Colter Stevens, a soldier who wakes up in a panic in a commuter train in the direction of Chicago. While his nearby car (Michelle Monaghan) seems to know him, the military has absolutely no idea what he is doing there. It makes them gradually realize that he is part of an experimental program for the project in the body of another, eight minutes before his death. The mission of Colter is simple : flush out the culprit to the origin of the terrorist attack that led to the death of a hundred passengers on the train.

Jake Gyllenhaal fully involved in the project

Born from the imagination of screenwriter Ben Ripley (The Virtuoso, The Experience prohibited), Source Code between starts in 2007, four years before its release in the cinema. At the time, the press reveals that the project is expected to be worn by Topher Grace. The actor That ‘70s Show has the wind in its sails, as it is expected to the poster Spider-Man 3, in which he played the cult figure of Eddie Brock, aka Venom. Finally, the actor withdrew from the film and turned to other feature films, among which Valentine’s Day, Predators or A night of hell.

The role of Colter Stevens is then entrusted to Jake Gyllenhaal, the star of Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain and Zodiac. Impressed by the drama of stellar Moon, the actor convinced the producers to hire the director Duncan Jonesthe son of David Bowie, to stage Source Code. The two films deal with elsewhere of similar themes, such as loneliness and confinement. The actor has also ensured that the thriller, which plays on the repetition of an event, is coherent end-to-end. At the time of the promotion of the film, he had said :

Each time, I’ve modified a bit the scenario to try to get a different result. We sometimes had to stop the filming and take an hour to be sure it worked well.

Result is a race against the clock frantic, to see or see again on Tuesday 19 may 2020 on NRJ12, from 21h05.