South africa : Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked in the back

At 71 years of age, the hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger still seems to have a physical proof. Known for his roles in the franchise Terminator or his interpretation of Conan the Barbarian, Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked Saturday in Johannesburg by a man who gave him a kick in the back during a sporting event that he had organized. An attack that had no consequences for the actor, as he clarified on Twitter. “Thank you for your concerns, but it does not have to worry. “

The actor and former governor of California was talking with his fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man has made a leap forward and gave him a kick in the back. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens often. I realized that I had received a kick when I saw the video, like all of you. I am glad that this idiot has not stopped my Snapchat. “

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the Arnold Classic Africa, an annual international festival of multisport.

Also read Schwarzenegger to Trump : “And if we switched our jobs ? “

No filing of complaint

“He was unfortunately attacked by surprise by a supporter crazy while he makes a tour to support the athletes,” organizers said, adding that the assailant, arrested in the wake of this, was known to police for similar incidents. Schwarzenegger said to the organizers that he would not complaint.

Read also Rambo to Woody Allen, anthropotomie of the virility of hollywood