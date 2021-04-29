Space charms, Demi Rose in futuristic outfit for festival

The beautiful British model Demi Rose always enjoyed the festivals a lot and this time found herself remembering one of her favorites, in which she had the opportunity to dress up in an amazing space/futuristic attire that made her other world charms literally show off.

That’s right, the young influencer placed one of the photographs that managed to be taken on the occasion she visited that famous festival in which she was, one in which she took the opportunity to take one of her most popular photoshoots and that by the way, we will also introduce you here, in which her outfit is silvery and wears a wig of the same color referencing what is considered futuristic.

In the photograph, we can see the beautiful girl up close to her cell phone camera with a face that she was enjoying every moment of that cute place that by the way was a desert, so it was perfect for the situation and that made the photo shoot even better.

In the session, we were able to appreciate several photos in which she well in different ways and also managed to show us that she was in a place adorned to the subject with a car that appears to be a spaceship and with which she managed to catch the attention of many internet users who appreciated her piece of entertainment.

In the middle of 2021, the beautiful young woman is very strange the being able to dance surrounded by people in those kinds of electronic music festivals where the moment simply matters, enjoy the music, vibrate and of course show off in that interesting and cute costume that shared us today once again so surely it is waiting for the festivals to return to be able to attend one as soon as possible.

By the way, another very interesting place is her Instagram stories where she shares a little more of her personal life and this time showed us that she went to a sushi restaurant for dinner and what ate a delicious roll enjoying a lot of the fruits of her work and giving herself a break also because she needed it.

She was also showing how she consciously caresses her pets by caressing them and taking pictures of them so it seems that they have an excellent time of coexistence with family since they keep her company and are always there to receive her affection.

In other videos, she revealed that she received a very large gift but she didn’t mean who gave it to her by covering her name on the gift card so we wouldn’t realize who it was. The gift is a lot of very pretty flower roses that she was wishing for with all her heart and that it seems that the universe listened to her or at least that’s what she thinks is part of the British Influence’s way of believing.

