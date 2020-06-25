SpaceX Crew Dragon, that’s when astronauts will return to Earth

The historic launch party from Cape Canaveral on 30 may 2020, which has given again the possibility to the United States of America to fly on a rocket from the ground, is giving its fruits. In fact, the project seems to be going swimmingly.

In particular, according also to what is reported by SpaceNews and Spacethe the capsule Crew, and Dragon of SpaceXthat the may 31, 2020 has made to get the astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley safely on the International Space Station (ISS), is carrying out its task very well during these weeks.

In fact, contrary to what you may think, capsule is not only used to carry the astronauts, but is also carrying out other activities. More precisely, Crew Dragon, also known as the “Endeavour”, is currently “parked” outside the ISS, and is generating energy thanks to its solar panels, which among other things are working better than expected.

Do you think that, according to the estimates, the Crew Dragon would have accumulated so much power, potentially being able to stay in orbit for at least 114 days. In short, it seems that the project of Elon Musk and the members it is working great.

In the meantime, Behnken and Hurley are continuing to carry out their duties. Among other things, are expected to be at least four extravehicular activities to replace the now old batteries to nickel hydrogen on the International Space Station with a new lithium-ion batteries.

In any case, the capsule should return to Earth on the 2nd of August 2020. Make a note of this date, as it likely SpaceX will launch a direct way to show the return on our Planet, astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley. The “journey” should take about six and a half hours. At the moment, we’re trying to figure out whether to do the ditching in the Gulf of Mexico or not, but there are too many variables in the game to decide already now.

The information contained in this article arise primarily from the statements made to the press by Kenneth Todd, deputy director of programme, ISS NASA, and Steve Stich, manager of Commercial Crew at NASA. At the bottom of the news, you will find a “piece” on the statements of Stich.

“It is difficult to believe that the Endeavour is ‘attached’ three and a half weeks. […] The vehicle is working very well during this phase“said Stich.