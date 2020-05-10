special investigations (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

Success across the Atlantic and in France, NCIS will begin his 17th season at the school. The series, which follows the american federal agency of the us Naval Criminal Investigative Service, has seen the seasons of the heads known on the small screen.

Let’s take the example of the young actress Millie Bobby Brown, revealed thanks to the series Netflix Stranger Things. Did you know that the actress had been one of his first television appearances in an episode of NCIS in 2004, where she played the daughter of a marine ?

Same goes for Kunal Nayyar, revealed to the general public for his role of Raj in The Big Bang Theory. But, before playing a genius, his television appearances were limited… and he had a small role in NCIS in 2007.

The series has also welcomed a first lady ! Michelle Obama made an appearance in season 13. Gibbs the meeting during his visit to the White House with the wife of a veteran, in the framework of a meeting organised by the wife of the former president of the United States.

M-C. C