Spectacular Chris Hemsworth Fan Art as a Superman

Thanks to an artist of the Internet, we can know what it would be like Chris Hemsworth as Superman in the movies of DC Comics.

The actor Chris Hemsworth He became famous in the world for having interpreted Thor, the god of thunder in movies of the film world Marvel. This character has often been compared to Superman DC Comics, therefore, it is interesting to see what the actor would look like in the famous red suit and blue.

Here, we’ll leave you with the spectacular Fan Art of Chris Hemsworth as Superman, created by Apexform:

What do you think of the image? Leave us your comments below.

When will we see this comic book character in film?

After the movie Justice League, it seems that the actor Henry Cavill no longer Superman, as Ben Affleck It will no longer be Batman. In fact, the next film, the Dark Knight will have Robert Pattinson the protagonist, however, about the man of steel for the moment nothing is known. While the actor Chris Hemsworth yes, this will bring Thor to life.

Marvel Studios prepares Thor 4, where Chris Hemsworth will play in the new adventures of the god of thunder once they have already defeated Thanos. After that, he has probably already left the character and we will see in a cameo epic.

Will he / she play Superman in the future? As we have commented, Henry Cavill, who is currently the life of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, not return. Therefore, we need a new actor to don the cape. Chris Hemsworth would be a good choice? Physically, it is an omen, although he is blond, he would have to pass by the hairdresser to get a solution. But it would still be an option quite interesting. Although perhaps they relate too to Thor, it has not finished work for the fans. It is as if they had put Robert Downey Jr. as the new Batman. It has a lot of charisma, but he is too much linked to Iron man in the collective imagination.