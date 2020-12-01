SPENCER: KRISTEN STEWART PREPARES TO PLAY LADY DIANA AND WANTS TO “PROTECT”

Kristen Stewart is preparing to play Lady Diana in the upcoming film about People’s Princess Spencer, and it’s already clear that the actress is taking her new role very seriously.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Kristen revealed what it means to her to play such an iconic role. Some actors may feel the burden of playing such a beloved figure, but she doesn’t see it that way. Instead, she says, the idea of ​​playing Diana makes her ” stand at attention in the best way .”

During the interview, the gorgeous 30-year-old said she loves Diana like the rest of the world :

” I feel the same for her, and it all happened very quickly, ” she said. ” I didn’t grow up with her perhaps in the same way as others. I was very young when she died .”

He went on to say that everything that happened after Diana’s death is cemented in her memory, from flowers to tickets on the streets of Paris and London, to the thrill of hearing a world in mourning. Those emotions are what makes Kristen ” protective ” of the People’s Princess and are one of the reasons she was drawn to the role:

” I’ve never seen so many [flowers and giveaways] in one place. I was very young and didn’t really know what was going on. But now, it’s hard not to feel protective of her. I mean, she was, like, so young. “

Kristen added that, unlike The Crown, Spencer won’t tell Diana’s whole life. Instead, it will focus on a specific moment and emotions:

” I mean, everyone’s perspective on her is different and there’s no way to get the right one because there’s always a personal experience, ” she explained. ” My film takes place over three days, and it’s this really poetic internal imagination of how it might have gone rather than giving new information. We don’t want to put a brand on it. We love it too .”

The film, set in the early 90s, will tell a critical weekend, in which Diana decides that her marriage to Carlo is over. It will be the couple’s last Christmas holidays at the Sandringham country residence.

Shooting on Spencer is expected to begin in 2021. The film is directed by Pablo Larraín, former director of the Jackie biopic about Jackie Kennedy, with a screenplay by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).