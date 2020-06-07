Spice Girls : with that the five singers are they a couple ?

PHOTOS. Thirty years have passed since the advent of the Spice Girl, stars beloved icons of the 90s. But with who the singers are-they as a couple?

They form one of the most famous girls band to have never existed. The Spice Girls have marked an entire generation of young men and young women, in the ’90s. Moreover, in 2019, the group was reformed for a tour event, a meeting expected by millions of fans around the world. Now, the singers have grown well and each one has traced his life independently. But with that, the Spice Girls are they a couple?

Let’s start by Victoria Beckham, the town nicknamed “Posh”. A businesswoman and a designer file the perfect love with David Beckham for over twenty years. They met on the occasion of a football match in 1997. The two lovebirds are one of the couples most glamorous of all Hollywood and are the parents of four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The years pass and seem not to have effects on their love visibly immutable, them that appear on social networks, as a couple, best friends and lovers.

Mel B. and Mel. C.

Melanie Brown aka Mel B. is divorced from her former husband, Stephen Belafonte, officially since 2017. After ten years of relationship, the two former fought for months around a lively battle for legal and financial in and around the custody of their daughter Madison. The mother of two other children, Mel B. would be in a couple with his hairdressing Rory McPheeaccording to the Mirror. The singer, 45-year-old man, and 31-year-old are fricoteraient since the “last two years”. Melanie Chisholm aka Mel C.has has been in a couple for ten years with Thomas Starr, before separating in 2012. Since 2015, the singer, 46-year-old is in a relationship with a man by the name of Joe Marshall. Their relationship would be so strong that it would have made him her manager, according to the Daily Mail.

A wedding and engagement

Let’s move on to Geri Halliwell. The singer, 47-year-old file the perfect love with her husband, Christian Horner. In addition, the 15 may last, the two lovebirds have celebrated their five years of marriage, with a touching photo shared on social networks. The mother of a family, already the mother of a daughter and former race car driver are the parents of a boy named Montague George, Hector, born in January 2017. Finally, to Emma Bunton. The singer of 44 years is in a relationship for twenty years with Jade Jones. Both should be married soon, and are the parents of two boys, Beau, born in August 2007 and Tate, born in May 2011.

