Spider-Man 3 : a cult figure of the franchise could make his return after a Far-from-Home – News Movie

Because of the pandemic of Covid-19, it will still have to wait until March 2022 to find out how Disney will be introducing the concept of the Multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the first film of the expanded universe to have ambitions horrific (in addition to having Sam Raimi behind the camera). Before that, the MCU we had sold Spider-Man: Far from Home as a first entry door on the different planets Land, through Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) supposedly came out of one of them.

But this promise was an illusion staged by the master in the field, although the presence of J. Jonah Jameson by J. K. Simmons in a scene post-credits of the film has a little more sown unrest among the fans. The return of this cult figure from the trilogy of Spider-Man Sam Raimi has revived the idea that a link might exist between the various incarnations of the Man-spider in the cinema, with a possible meeting between Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

The surprise that nobody expected (not even Peter Parker)

The boss of Marvel, Kevin Feige, had, however, given a few explanations of disappointing, explaining that it was, in reality, another version of the editor-in-chief of the Daily Buglealways camped by J. K. Simmons, but different (though also unbearable) of his character in the trilogy of Raimi. But now that the Weaver is regarded as a dangerous criminal and not a nice spider area, one might expect the journalist arachnophobe persist on the super-hero via the pure player Daily Bugle.

The actor has recently told PeopleTV he had signed to resume his role in the next Spider-Man 3 (with “Home” somewhere in the title), although nothing would guarantee an appearance on the screen provided :

“I don’t know if I would use the word “wait”. When we signed for the first film, has signed a contract to do two sequels also. This is always – or, perhaps, not always, but just in my case – a unilateral contract where you agree to play, but where they do not engage necessarily have to use your character in the film. It’s great to have the opportunity to, while all of this is evolving to be one of the remnants of the previous version.”

J. K. Simmons in Spider-Man with the paper version of his duck

The future of the character is therefore still unclear and will be decided at the discretion of the director and producers. This is always the best omen for his role as Commissioner Gordon in the DCEU of the Warner, one of the collateral victims of the failure of the Justice League and the redesign of a part of the universe. Thus, it is not guaranteed to return in Spider-Man 3is expected in July 2021 (with a possible delay), J. K. Simmons should be, however, to reappear one last time in the famous Snyder Cut, broadcast on HBO Max in 2021.

