Spider-Man 3 : Doctor Strange will it be the ally of Peter Parker in the next movie ?

Due on 5 November 2021 after Marvel has announced new release dates Spider-Man 3 sign the back of Tom Holland’s in the skin of the man-spider. Taking the niche originally intended for Doctor Strange 2the third part of the adventures of Peter Parker announces big things for his character and promises to give him more stature within the MCU. Although it is not yet known any of the plot, several theories are doing Spider-Man 3 the central point of the next Phase of the Marvel. Whether the presence of Daredevil or the X-Men, the film never ceases to arouse the curiosity of the fans, some even going so far as to suggest the arrival of Doctor Strange alongside Peter Parker.

Doctor Strange.

Teasée this week thanks to a new rumor around the arrival of the X-Men in a scene post-credits Spider-Man 3the presence of Doctor Strange is not to be excluded. Before that is not found in the result of his adventures solo, in 2022, the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch could indeed help Peter Parker before diving into the depths of the Multiverse to the sides of the Red Witch. The presence of this phenomenon is not absent in Spider-Man 3. If Tom Holland conjured up an amazing storyline, the film could indeed prepare for the arrival of a threatening evil, and mystic, thanks to the outbreak of the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Temple of New York.

If that would make Stephen Strange to focus on this threat to the end of the film, thus opening the door to Doctor Strange 2Spider-Man would also find refuge in the course of the film within the Temple of the magician in New York. After the terrible and false revelations of Mystério, it is possible that the hunter Kraven to continue Peter Parker. In order to prove his innocence, the man-spider would seek the help of Strange, the latter being liable since the events ofAvengers : Infinity War. Here, Doctor Strange could be part of the many super-heroes that account see Peter Parker and Jennifer Walters alias She-Hulk, whose presence is now heavily scrutinized, may provide advice on legal matters.

Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in Avengers : Infinity War.

Although this storyline does the character Benedict Cumberbatch is a secondary character of Spider-Man 3, she would do the same of him an ally of importance for Peter Parker. All the more that it is rumored that the presence of the Sorcerer could lead to the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU via the creation of the Illuminati. If this were to be confirmed, it is certain that the film from Jon Watts would expand its main character while creating a film that is decisive for the future of the Marvel universe. Between collection and arrival of different protagonists, a Spider-Man on the run, or even the presence of the Multiverse, many rumors surround this third installment on the man-spider, we’re curious about one of the feature films the most anticipated of the Phase 4 !