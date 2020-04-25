Spider-Man 3 : Jason Momoa becomes a Kraven The Hunter to be credible on this fan-art

If the third installment of the adventures of man-spider should be out for July 2021. the fans can’t wait any longer ! And for good reason, after having recently taken note of the date and place of shooting Spider-Man 3many rumors about the film have made their appearance. Among them, the one concerning the arrival of the super-villain Kraven The Hunter in the cast continues to swell. And indeed, a meeting between the villain Sergei Kravinov his real name, and Peter Parker is part of one of the theories that are plausible and not contradicted until today. The question remains, who could assume the role spectacular of Kraven the Hunter in French, in the third installment of the saga. On the forums dedicated to the universe, the speculation surrounding the actor Jason Momoa is going smoothly. Was such that on his account Instagram, Bosslogic has imagined the actor ofAquaman in the skin of the super-villain.

And the least we can say is that this fan-art of Jason Momoa in Kraven The Hunter is very credible ! In effect, the actor in the muscularity fits to the perfection in the skin of the Hunter dark and intimidating. Long hair in the wind, and beard thick, to match the look of the warrior make their small effect. Not to mention, the skin of a beast knowingly put on the shoulders, the ultimate accessory of the enemy of Spider-Man. Then, it remains to know now if Jason Momoa will be really be asked to play the role of super-villain, in the series of adventures of spider man. If for the time being, nothing has been confirmed, it is a probability which, however, continues to inflame the crowds. And for good reason, another fan-art style Jason Momoa as Kraven the Hunter for Spider-Man 3 had already seen the light of day a few weeks ago, in the guise of the artist Venomology on Instagram. The suspense, therefore, is at its height until the release of the film !