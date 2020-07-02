Spider-Man 3 : MJ (Zendaya) convert it to Firestar ?

Various rumours that are currently circulating around the upcoming movie Spider-Man, and this is normal, as it has become a habit before the release of the films of the Marvel universe. As for the next Thor 4 : Love and Thunder, or The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, this sequel to the adventures of spider-man is no exception to the rule.

In fact, and that is what we are going to talk about in this article, the shy MJ carried out by Zendaya could according to rumors, it will become a super-heroine from Marvel comics in this third installment of Spider-Man.

Firestar will be so game Spider-Man 3 ?

The Marvel universe is full of thousands of characters waiting to be adapted to film, such as the famous “the Avengers”, as a part as Spider-Man.

However, the shooting of the film has not yet begun, and no information has been conveyed by the production, either in the story or the characters.

However, according to Comic Book Resources, the heroine Firestar could make his entrance in the film and will be incorporated Zendaya through her character of MJ.

This heroine of the Marvel universe that first appeared in 1981, in an episode of Spider-Man and his friends extraordinary before joining later in the comics. This character, who was created by Dennis Marks, Dan Spiegle, Christy Marks, John Romita Sr. and Rick Hoberg, Firestar is also known under the name of Angelica “Angel” Jones, a mutant that is able to fly and manipulate the radiation of the radiation.

Comic Book Resources also suggests that the J of MJ could mean Jones as the human name of Firestar.

As regards, therefore, his presence in the next Spider-Man, no other index can not yet confirm this, but we already know that in many occasions, the cinematic world of Marvel has already taken a number of liberties vis-à-vis the comic books original in the past. Therefore, it is not excluded that this is also the case of MJ, which could become a Firestar, that will be the link between the Marvel universe and the Sonyverse. In addition, the redemption of the Fox, Disney is finally able to allow the better exploitation of the universe of the X-Men.