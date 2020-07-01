Spider-Man 3 : MJ (Zendaya) could become the heroine Firestar ?

While the filming of Spider-Man 3 you could begin very soon, still do not know all about the upcoming adventures of the man-spider. This is the threat in the future, or even the secondary characters in the MCU that could lend a hand to Peter Parker, Spider-Man 3 it still remains very secret. However, the film from Jon Watts could be interesting vis-à-vis the character of MJ, incarnate from Back home by Zendayathe young woman who can become the super-heroine Firestar according to Comic Book Resources. Created by Dennis Marks, Dan Spiegle, Christy Marks, John Romita Sr. and Rick Hoberg, Firestar first appeared in an episode in 1981 of Spider-Man and his friends extraordinary before joining later in the comics. Also known under the name of Angelica “Angel” Jones, the mutant is able to fly and manipulate the radiation of the radiation.

Zendaya in the role of MJ in Spider-Man.

The movie world of Marvel has repeatedly taken some liberties with the original comic in the past, and it is very possible that this is also the case this time with MJ and his transformation into Firestar. More than the purchase of the Fox, Disney now allows the running of the universe X-Men. More precisely, Comic Book Resources suggests that the J of MJ first of all to say Jones in reference to the human name of Firestar, although the name of the family of the mistress of Peter Parker is commonly Watson. In addition, if the rights of Spider-Man came to be a new once exclusively held by Sony, the presence of Firestar’s side of the MCU can make the link through the adventures of Spider-Man, between the Marvel universe and the Sonyverse.

Firestar in Marvel comics.

However, how MJ could become Firestar ? A possibility highlighted by CBR would be that the heroine has acquired their powers after the event that triggers the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU, or even through a Multiverse of Doctor Strange and the alternate realities created by Wanda Maximoff. In any case, if MJ is to become Firestar Spider-Man 3what is certain is that this element of the story is crucial to the future of the MCU, and for the next adventure of Peter Parker. The evidence in any case, that the character of Zendaya could have an even more important role in Spider-Man 3 !