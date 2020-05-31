Spider-Man 3 : Mystério (Jake Gyllenhaal) could he really come back ?

The summer of 2019 marked the end of Phase 3 of the MCU with Spider-Man : Far From Home. A movie which we embarked in a world post-Avengers : Endgame and that we had a Peter to Talk about grief-stricken by the disappearance of Tony Stark, while introducing a new super-villain by the name of Mystério. Incarnate by Jake Gyllenhaal, Quentin Beck, his real first name was a former employee of Stark Industries fired because of his unstable behavior. Animated by a spirit of revenge, and using the latest technology, he ravaged several parts of the world to the ways of the Elémentaux. Illusions created with the help of holograms and drones, the latter caused by the result of the destruction of London during the last act. He lives also die Mystério, which resulted in an ultimate surprise to Spider-Man in a scene post-credits, accusing the man-spider of his death and revealing at the same time its true identity.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man Far From Home.

If this should cause a lot of trouble to Peter Parker in the third part, some wonder what evil could face the man-spider in Spider-Man 3. If Kraven the Hunter, the Chameleon or the Scorpion are potential favorites, would it be possible that Mystério makes his grand return in front of the camera ? There is nothing to exclude that element of surprise, the character being a past master in the art of creating illusions. Although we are witnessing its demise at the end of Far From Homethe enemy of Spider-Man would have been able to deceive his opponent and return as soon Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man and Mystério in Spider-Man : Far From Home.

Many fans think that the character of Jake Gyllenhaal is still alive. Recently, moreover, several indices showed that Mystério would still be alive. Inventive and cunning, this technology expert has been able to develop a plan much larger than it seems, to prepare for his return in Spider-Man 3. One of the main theories lies in the control of E. D. I. T. H. by Quentin Beck or even the fact that Mystério was wearing a combination of grey at the end of Far From Home, for it to be rediscovered with his suit in the scene post-credits. Although it is only clues and theories and sometimes complex and bizarre, the return of Mystério would be a real continuity to the trilogy Spider-Man in the MCUall the more that the character played by Tom Holland is expected to register among the most important in the next Phases of Marvel.

The Six Claims in the comics Marvel.

Although the movies solo super-hero to be built according to the same scheme, that is to say, the main hero facing a new antagonist, Mystério could return in another movie from the MCU. More specifically, a rumor suggested that this super-villain could be back in a feature-length film based on the Sinister Six. A teasing that could be interesting or announce their arrival to the end of Spider-Man 3, the members of this formidable band being on the list of potential future enemies of the man-spider. Another possibility would be to make it reappear Mystério at the end of the film, this element could eventually become a cliffhanger as important as the one presented in Far From Home !