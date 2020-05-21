Spider-Man 3 : Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will get closer to-t-he of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) ?

After the events that occurred in Avengers Endgame and Spider-Man Far From Homethe life of Peter Parker is more or less a thousand pieces… His mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself to save the universe from the madness megalomaniac of Thanos, leaving our young hero as alone as distraught. As if this was not already enough, Mystério, the ex-employee of Iron Man and an enemy of spider man in the last part of his adventures solo, has revealed to the world his secret identity via a video posted by the Daily Buggle. In short, it will need all the support possible and imaginable in the suite ! If you need to predict the reaction of the young vigilante in New York, you bet thathe will seek solace in the family. And why by Pepper Potts and her daughter ?

Peter Parker in Avengers Endgame

The Peter Parker of Tom Holland could take Morgan Stark under his wing in Spider-Man 3, and by the same token, to be closer to his mom. It was understood when Pepper Potts has pushed her husband to join his fellow super-heroes in Avengers Endgame : even if it concentrates on its homeshe also knows when a situation requires the intervention of Iron Man. And it is not without having understood the importance of the man-spider in the eyes of her deceased husband, as evidenced by the brief moment of complicity exchanged with this one at the time of the death of Tony Stark on the field of battle. There was a feeling it manifests his help and support, on the occasion of the long fight ahead to prove her innocence in the following Far From Home.

Pepper Potts and Tony Stark

No doubt, Pepper Potts will be in a position touse its influence in the media, to rehabilitate the tarnished image of Peter Parker. The opportunity for two characters to get closer, without a doubt, in order to develop a statement in favor of the innocence of the young man. Of course, the interpreter of the wife of Tony Stark, Gwyneth Paltrow, is supposed to have made his “last” appearance in Avengers Endgamebut she also confided to Variety that it is not against the fact of come back time to time within the MCU. “Of course, if they ask me if I can return the time of day, I’d be there“she confided. If this film is the last of the franchise Spider-Man, all to bring back the mif in full one last time to slip a hand to Peter Parker !