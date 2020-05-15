Spider-Man 3 : release changed to November 2021

Because of the new pandemic of sars coronavirus, Marvel was already forced to postpone several of his films. However, at the beginning of the week, there was still the question of keeping the release date of the third film, Spider-Man belongs to the MCU to July 15, 2021 as planned. It comes to change : Sony has delayed for four months. The film was not released now that the November 5, 2021.

Very recently, Sony has changed the release date of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” October 2020 June 25, 2021. It was the date formerly allocated to “The Batman” and this date is not far away from the release of ” Spider-Man: Far From Home “.

According to the terms of the agreement that Disney and Sony have signed last fall, “Far From Home” will be the last film Spider-Man integrated in the MCU. But this agreement could potentially be renewed. Sony has also hinted that there could be a crossover between the Spider-Man camped by Tom Holland and Venom and / or However.

Tom Holland and Zendaya rempilent for the new part of Spider-Man. Presumably, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also resume their respective roles. Jon Watts will ” Spider-Man: Far From Home “. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are involved in the project as executive producers.