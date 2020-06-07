Spider-Man 3 : The Avengers come in to help Peter Parker ?

While we wondered if Mystério (Jake Gyllenhaal) could really go back in Spider-Man 3it is still not known a lot about the scenario of the latter. If Kraven the Hunter, the Chameleon, or the Scorpion will be potential future enemies of the man-spider, Peter Parker should in any case find themselves in fine linen after the disclosure of his identity and the false accusations of Quentin Beck at the end of Far From Home. If there are whispers that it may have recourse to legal aid, Peter Parker could also count on some of the Avengers to assist him, as represented by Iron Man in Homecoming.

According to Tom Holland, Spider-Man 3 risk of surprising the audience, to such an extent that we imagined what could be the intrigue of this third party. If the Multiverse could be interesting, it could announce the arrival of Doctor Strange alongside Peter Parker. The presence of the Warlock in the MCU could be very likely and determine the premise of the plot Doctor Strange 2the film is now expected to 25 march 2022, five months after Spider-Man 3. Stephen Strange could hide Peter Parker during the events of the film so that the young super-hero might be able to discover the functioning of alternative realities. Then, although the future of the Hulk to Mark Ruffalo for the time compromise within the MCU, it could help Peter Parker thanks to its technological and scientific insights. Making a costume, control protocol E. D. I. T. H, defenses techniques…are but some of the skills of Professor Banner, who, if he were to appear in the film could be an ally of weight for Peter Parker.

If Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled on July 8, 2022, his heroine could also help to Peter Parker. In effect, the alliance of these two super-heroes seems to be an element on which intends to capitalize on the Marvel studios, in particular by adapting soon Secret Invasion. If nothing has yet been confirmed, this project could accommodate the New Avengers led by Carol Danvers and Spider-Man as the right arm. Although it still has to wait for several confirmations about the role to be played by the man-spider in the future adaptations MCU, Spider-Man 3 could sign the beginning of a collaboration between Captain Marvel and Peter Parker.

It could also have unified a new team at the end of Avengers : Endgame and help Spider-Man in this third installment. It could also propose to him at the end of the film from Jon Watts to join the New Avengers. It will be necessary to wait for further clarification, all of the Avengers could not help Spider-Man. Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy will probably go to survey the space, while Black Panther should make an effort to take back the reins of Wakanda. This being said, if the presence of Bruce Banner appears unlikely in this third installment, the help of Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel could be decisive for the future of the MCU, the one as the other could introduce the Illuminati and the New Avengers and so make Spider-Man 3 one of the films pivotal to the Phase 4 of the MCU!