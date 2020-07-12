Spider-Man 3 : the beginning of the film without Tom Holland ?

Unfortunately for fans of Spider-Man, Sony Pictures wants to get out Uncharted with Tom Holland before the third part of the adventures of Peter Parker. The adaptation of the famous video game will be released on July 16, 2021, in place of the result of Away From Home, which will be screened in cinemas on the 5th of November next. A change in the schedule of studies due to the coronavirus, and that represents a headache for both the actors and the producers and directors. To reconcile the programs in charge of the artistic part of the equipment is far from being an easy task ! It is, therefore, not surprising to us that the site of Murphy the Multiverse “recently he has heard rumors that the production of Spider-Man 3 has as the goal to the start date of the end of September / beginning of October“.

We are not the only ones who makes you sad !

The icing on the cake, the site indicates that the production of Spider-Man 3 it could start before that Tom Holland is not present in the setsbecause of his involvement in Uncharted ! Of course, the cinema industry is recovering gradually in the running condition, but things are moving forward in small steps. The studies are preparing new safety regulations in the place of destination of the equipment and technical actors on the sets. However, last month, the United Kingdom has given the green light for that Doctor Strange 2, Ant-Man 3 and Moon Knight to be able to resume production, a sign that the situation is improving. I hope that the next adventures of Peter Parker does not suffer any additional delays, and, why not, Tobey Maguire embodies his uncle Ben in Spider-Man 3 !