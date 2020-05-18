Spider-Man 3 : The film’s villain will it be linked to Iron Man ?

The relationship father-son relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark since Captain America Civil War is one of the most touching of the MCU. It has allowed fans to discover a new facet of the billionaire, more accessible and paternal than that to which we are accustomed. As to the man-spider, it will have made them aware of the dangers that surround it, and will ripen much more quickly than expected ! This is why Spider-Man should no longer be in need of a mentor in the sequel of his adventures, and might finally be able to fly with its own wings. But it is at the time of his fight against his next opponent, we will find out if it is become completely independent !

Mysterio

But the successor of the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) will it be also related to Tony Stark ? So far, all the enemies faced by Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in his adventures in solo were connected to his mentor, Iron Man. First, Adrian Toomes wanted to death at the billionaire after that he has “stolen” the contract to clean the areas of fighting devastated the city of New York. Then, Quentin Beck is the man who designed the technology of virtual reality presented by Tony Stark in Captain America Civil War. But it was twisted when the latter has assigned his invention then bequeathed to his protégé in the form of a bezel containing the AI of the name EDITH !

Vulture

Like what, the presence of the justicar in red armor and gold has not had that benefit for the man-spider, who acquired a gallery of formidable enemies at the same time as a super-mentor ! However, it is likely that his opponent in the following Far From Home is also related to Iron Man, in order to close the loop and carry on the legacy of the philanthropist in the MCU. The more likely ? That the writers connect one of the famous villains of the comic book Spider-Man the millionairein order to adapt his story to the film world as Marvel and continue to interconnect the heroes between them. It’s good, it is already known which villains Peter Parker might face in Spider-Man 3 !