Spider-Man 3 : The return of J. K Simmons does it indicate a future connection between the MCU and the other movies of spider man?

In the beginning of the week, we learned that J. K Simmons, the interpreter, the journalist J. Jonah Jameson, would be back in the franchise Spider-Man. The actor has in fact signed a contract to appear in several sequels. Back at the end of Spider-Man : Far From Home in a scene post-credits, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle appeared for the first time in the trilogy of Sam Raimi, has since become a blogger and conspiracy in the MCU. If most of the fans saw his brief appearance as a simple tribute to the saga passed over the man-spider, the presence of the actor in the skin of this character’s lighthouse could have a significant impact on the franchise.

J. K Simmons at the end of Spider-Man : Far From Home.

If this could indicate that Marvel studios plan to make Spider-Man one of the super main heroes of the next Phases, this could also suggest a possible link with previous films about the adventures of Peter Parker. Many times, fans have hoped to find the sides of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. If the crossover between these three performers is highly anticipated in the cartoon Spider-Man : New Generationafter the refusal of Sony to show the different Spider-Man in the first panel, the MCU could also choose to make the link between the existing franchise and the old.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in the skin of Spider-Man.

Similar movies X-Men, which could belong to the Multiverse, this version of J. K Simmons could be an alternative version of the famous editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle. Although these various parallel dimensions are not for the time being at the center of the plot of Spider-Man 3the next Phases of the MCU could shoot several realities. Would be a different Spider-Man in different dimensions, this time held by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The introduction of the Multiverse would therefore make it appear the older versions of the man-spider in the MCU, but also why not to host their interpreters in the reality of Tom Holland.

Spider-Man : New Generation.

This idea appears to be exciting for the fans, although it is complex and it is closer to what offered Spider-Man : New Generation. Given the critical success of the film, it is possible that the MCU can inspire such a story. Remains to be seen, however, if Sony and Marvel do battle for the rights of such a crossover and not make the Multiverse a facilitated story too obvious to tie into the MCU, the Spider-Man of Tom Holland in the previous films about the man-spider.