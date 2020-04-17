Spider-Man 3 : The start date of filming finally unveiled ?

The information is all fresh ! This morning, the site, Film & Television Industry Alliance has (finally) showed up when going to start filming Spider-Man 3. Knowing that the release date of the film has not been rejected by Marvel studios, it is always scheduled in July 2021, the future of the man-spider seems to be more brilliant than that of his colleagues in the MCU. Unless the containment linked to the pandemic of coronavirus has not been prolonged, Tom Holland return, therefore, in front of the cameras from the 13th July until the 30th of October ! For three and a half, the star will be so busy filming the new adventures of Peter Parker, we should get at this time there some clues via photos of filming.

He will be back !

Marvel Studios has not yet announced a time limit on the following Far From Homebecause although it is part of Phase 4, it is produced by Sony. It is to them that the decision to shift or not the production of the film. All the programming for the MCU fits into a timeline that is very accurate, and that the postponement of the release of a film influence the chronology ! Hope that we do not find the presence of Robert Downey Jr, since the appearance of Tony Stark in Spider-Man 3 is really a bad idea… In fact, one rumor indicates that the interpreter of Iron Man could appear in the new adventures of the man-spider, despite its disappearance in Avengers Endgame. We let you follow the link above to discover our point of view on the subject !