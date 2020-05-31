Spider-Man 3 : Tobey Maguire would it be an uncle Ben perfect for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) ?

The rumours that Sony is preparing a film Spider-Verse with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield, the three Spider-Man film, do not date from yesterday. But the theory according to which the first interpreter of the man-spider could interpret uncle Ben in the sequel to Far From Home is fairly recent ! In fact, according to the website We Got This Covered, Tom Holland is negotiating with the studios to ensure than its predecessor embodies this character in the MCU, for example during a flashback. However, it is simply a desire of the young star, and there is no indication that this interest is shared by the main interested ! If this was the case, Tobey Maguire would be a good choice for this role ?

Uncle Ben

At the level of the age, any glue ! At 44 years old, Tobey Maguire could interpret Uncle Ben in flashbacks located a decade earlier. In fact, it would coincide with the current age of Marisa Tomei (55 years), who lends her features to Aunt May. But is it the same in regards to the role itself ? In the comic books and the film adaptations of the adventures of man-spider, Benjamin Parker is portrayed as a wise man and experienced. He pushes his nephew Peter to always do good, and to fulfill his duty, even if it requires sacrifice. “Great powers imply great responsibility“is his reply worship !

Peter Parker

However, this is not a type of characters to which we have become accustomed Tobey Maguire. This last is extremely comfortable in the skins of hero naive, of outsiders, of outsiders in the heart tender. Not really mentors or father figures ! This one is a little too lunar to give advice to a teenager, especially when he is also impulsive and unconscious, the young Peter Parker. In other words, to see the former interpreter of the man-spider wear the costume of Uncle Ben is the fantasy of a fanbut not the best choice of casting that can be Sony Pictures. Clearly, Tom Holland is an admirer of his older brother, and wishes to see it integrate the MCU… Why not in a cameo ? All that we, Spider-Man no longer has need of a mentor !