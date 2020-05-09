Spider-Man 3 : What actor could replace Charlie Cox in the costume of Daredevil ?

The announcement of Charlie Cox has many disappointed fans : in fact, its Daredevil will not be to the poster Spider-Man 3… The star, which embodies the super-hero in the series on Netflix of the same name, incorporate, therefore, not the film world of Marvel. Yet, since its arrival on the small screen in 2015, the comedian has managed to combine the subscribers of the platform with its interpretation, high colour Matt Murdock. However, if as rumors suggest, the famous lawyer without fear of the House of Ideas is going to land on the big screen in the sequel to Far From Homeit means that the character will be reboot, and a new actor cast in the role. But that Kevin Feige could it choose to interpret the justiciar to the senses surdéveloppés ? We vote for Taylor Lautner and Jon Foo !

Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner)

In effect, we have selected these two actors because of their experience in martial arts. Taylor Lautner, the star of the saga Twilightcould take the same path as his former co-star, Robert Pattinson, by donning the costume of a famous super-hero. At the age of 28, this young actor is the perfect age to integrate the MCU, and especially to stay there for several years. Since he has started karate at 6 years old, this talented athlete would give the fighting led by Daredevil credibility welcome ! About Jon Foo, it is a little more mature than our first choice… At 37 years, this master of wushu, Kung Fu and Judo has assured the cascades Batman Begins, before being known to the general public in the series Rush Hour. It would no doubt be impressive in Matt Murdock ! What do you think ? In your opinion, the arrival of Daredevil is likely to occur in the Spider-Man 3 ? If yes, do you agree with our selection of stars ?