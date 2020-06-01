Spider-Man : a famous character angry back in the next films ? – Actus Ciné

Appeared the time of a cameo in the scene post-credits of “Far From Home”, where he resumed his role of J. Jonah Jameson, J. K. Simmons could return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the actor has signed up for multiple films “Spider-Man”.

Marvel Studios

It was without a doubt THE big surprise of Spider-Man – Far From Home, the last installment of Phase III of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, released shortly after the fireworks the Avengers Endgame : as we discovered with the hero on the last trick of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), J. Jonah Jameson made his debut in the MCU. In front of the camera of Jon Watts, the Daily Bugle is now a website controversial, but its editor-in-chief angry is always embodied by J. K. Simmons, who held the role in the three parts of the trilogy signed by Sam Raimi between 2002 and 2007. To say that he had marked the spirits in the skin of the character is the understatement, and it is probably for this reason that Kevin Feige and his people have preferred to use the same actor rather than choose someone else.

At the time, many saw in this election the confirmation of the existence of a multiverse, bringing together all the adaptations of comic books Marvel, while leaving to each its own continuity, but this hypothesis was quickly disproved. And it turns out that the production has only worked in the same way as with the James Bond and Judi Dench, who has played M with Pierce Brosnan and then Daniel Craig, then that Casino Royale was coming back to the origins of the saga. Special guest on the podcast “Couch Surfing” of People TVJ. K. Simmons has suggested that this cameo could not to remain without result, when he was asked whether he hoped to be able to resume his role in a next film in the MCU : “I don’t know if I would use the word ‘hope'”replied the oscar-winning actor for Whiplash, before admitting that he had signed to appear in several Spider-Man.

The end of “Spider-Man – Far From Home”, with J. K. Simmons :

This does not mean that Marvel and Sony remember, necessarily, but the possibility is there, and it could happen as early as October 27, 2021, the date of French release of the next adventure of the Man-Spider, played by Tom Holland. Even in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, for a reunion with Sam Raimi, who has taken over the project after the departure of Scott Derrickson. The options are so many, for the greatest pleasure of J. K. Simmons : “It’s great to have the opportunity to, as these things evolve and change, to be a remnants of a previous version.” Pending the review, perhaps, in the MCU, it is at DC Comics that the actor could shine, through the long version of the Justice League, which is expected next year on HBO Max, and in which he played Commissioner Gordon. If he only had a few scenes in the montage to be released in 2017, Zack Snyder could offer him a little more room.

“Spider-Man – Far From Home” is visible on OCS