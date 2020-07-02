Spider-Man : Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) loss-of-function opposite to Tom Holland, I would have to play Peter Parker in a different way ?

Charlie Plummer (The Way wild), Matthew Lintz (The Walking Dead), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) : in the brief list of Sony Pictures for the role of Spider-Man, the name of Tom Holland he was far from being the only one ! The actor, who can be found in these unpublished photographs of the shooting ofAvengers Infinity Warit has become one of the super-hero most popular of the MCU. Collider has used an interview with Asa Butterfield to find out if he regrets not having won this very coveted position in place of Tom Holland, and his answer is surprising. “Once in a while, there is a role [que vous voulez vraiment] and this is a script that you like, and put all your heart and your soul, and not the“ he explained the comedian.

Peter Parker

“And it is hard and it sucks, but I often find that something even better in the spring in the end. And so, in the case of Spider-Man, I’ve done it with Sex Education, and I would not have been able to do the two things at the same time“it continues. “I think that as an actor, and the receipt of the papers, there is a limit to what we can do. Each one has a different point of view on a piece of paper and look at a character in a different way, have a type of different performance, and it is necessary to somehow hold that thought. And this is not necessarily in agreement with what the director and producers want, then it is as if I could not do anything”.

Otis

“You’re not the right person, and this is not your concern. And this is something that I’ve learned, something that, I think, is a great place to help me to overcome this situation. Because Tom has done amazing things with Peter and that he had an entirely different interpretation of himI think that worked very well in this universe and for this role, and I don’t think I would have been able to do it. So I think everything is sorted out in the end“signed Asa Butterfield. No regret that later became Otis The Sex Education. A story that ends well, so much for the star of Netflix for the universe of Sony/ Marvel, unlike the actors as Oscar Isaac (Star Wars The rise of Skywalker) that will repent of their castings !