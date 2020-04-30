Spider-Man : before Mystério, Jake Gyllenhaal has failed to play… spider man ! – Actus Ciné

In “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, currently in cinemas, Jake Gyllenhaal embodies the character of Mystério. But did you know that the actor has for a time failed to embody… Spider-Man himself ?

Sony Pictures

There are more than fifteen years, Jake Gyllenhaal was on the point of slipping into the costume of the man-spider for Spider-Man 2 of Sam Raimi. The actor was one of those approached to replace Tobey Maguire, injured on the filming of the movie Pure Blood, the legend of Seabiscuit. But Maguire healed faster than expected and was able to finally find her character super-heroes.

In a recent interview granted to Yahoo!Jake Gyllenhaal has been confirmed to have been very close to embody Spider-Man on the big screen. “Yes, Tobey Maguire is injured, and there have been discussions”says the American. “There was a bunch of actors in the running, and I was one of them.”

