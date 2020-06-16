Spider-Man could soon be a new romantic interest in the MCU – JAPANFM

Despite being one of the Spider-manThe support characters, the most popular of Felicia Hardy, or his alter-ego hidden Black Cat has never really taken into account the results on the big screen web-slinger in a significant way, even if it is not for lack of trying.

Anne Hathaway was supposed to play the character of Sam Raimi Spider-Man 4 before the project was finally abandoned, Rogue One star Felicity Jones has appeared in The amazing Spider-Man 2 in order to play a greater role in the suites of potential before the second franchise of spider-man Sony not imploded also. Then, there’s the fact that Felicia was supposed to be one of the leaders in the project Silver and black spin-offs that may or may not be resurrected as a television series.

With so many false starts already, it seemed that the Black Cat was bad luck also as their namesake feline, but we have now heard that the master thief was apparently introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-man as the number of the last romantic interest of Peter Parker, Tom Holland, perhaps as early as the fourth episode.

According to our information, and that they come from the same sources that told us that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel performances were in preparation of Disney’s More before that one or the other is officially announced – Black Cat is not going to replace the MJ of Zendaya as the main pressure of the heroes of the title, but it is definitely ready to launch one of the main keys in the works that will complicate their relationship and act as another romantic interest of Peter Parker.

Although one can argue that we’ve seen enough love triangles in comics to last a lifetime, the Black Cat has never had the opportunity to make an impact in any Spider-man of the franchise, and would be, without a doubt, an added solid to the set of the constant expansion of the surroundings of the vision of Tom Holland on the super-iconic heroes.