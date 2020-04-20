Spider-Man : Dane DeHaan says that a film with the Sinister Six was under discussion at the time

The actor’s 34-year-old played the Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man : The Fate of a Hero in Marc Webb.

Before that Tom Holland don dons the costume of Spider-Man to the MCU, Andrew Garfield embodied the man-spider in the two films The Amazing Spider-Mandistributed by Sony Pictures. In spite of the results below expectations for the second film at the global box office (the latter has earned $ 708 million to $ 200 million budget, all the same), the studio would continue the adventures of the super-hero comics in a third film carried by Garfield. In the meantime, Sony has made a deal with Marvel, giving birth to a new reboot of the franchise, signed Jon Watts.

Spider-Man : free Tom Holland, Sony, and Disney would likely not have made peace



In a recent interview for Collider, Dane DeHaan, who plays the Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man : The Fate of a Herosays more about the failed projects of the studio. After him, a movie with the Sinister Six, a group of super villains comprised of the enemies of the man-spider, was well to the study. “I think it was pretty obvious that they were ready for a film, Sinister Six, and that the project was under discussion before this whole thing between Disney and Marvel, says the actor of 34 years. On the other hand, I can’t tell you specifically what it was going to be. I can just tell you that it would have been a question of the Sinister Six. There would have been at least the Green Goblin.”

Remains to be seen whether Sony had plans to include the famous band of villains in a third film, or in a feature film being dedicated to it. After Collider, the film’s director and screenwriter Drew Goddard (Dirty time at the hotel El Royal) would have had to be in charge of the project.