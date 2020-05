Spider-Man Far From Home : a new evidence suggests that [SPOILER] is still alive

A lot of viewers think that a character flagship is not dead in “Spider-Man : Far From Home”. A new theory has put light on this possibility. ATTENTION ! THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS ABOUT THE END OF THE FILM !

Spider-Man : Far From Home is the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to have seen the light of day. He had just concluded the phase 3. And since the release of the film from Jon Watts no feature films stamped with the Marvel Studios came out, mainly because of the epidemic of Covid-19. The film, which earned more than $ 1.1 billion at the global box office, it introduced a nasty cult in the history of comics : Mysterio. This king of the false-semblant, interpreted by Jake Gyllenhaal, seemed to find the death at the end of the film. Yet, few people come to believe in this reality and feel that it is yet another subterfuge, and that the character, the king of the stage, biding his time for revenge.

Mysterio is still alive ?

A user of Reddit could have discovered an interesting element to solidify this thesis. A small detail, however major, which suggests an imminent return of Mysterio in the MCU. The user JeffersonTheVirgin highlighted a relevant detail regarding the artificial intelligence EDITH, that is in the sunglasses. Several indices claim that the death of Mysterio is another one of his illusions.

The user believes that the answer to this big question has a relationship with EDITH. Each time Peter or Mysterio have a query to ask the AI, they must speak their names to identify themselves, and thus unlock the security. They do it every time with two exceptions. When Mysterio instructs all the drones to pull, causing ultimately his own demise, he does not pronounce his name at first. And when Peter asks EDITH if Mysterio is really dead, then again Peter forgets to identify themselves before its application. These two details suggest that Mysterio is, therefore, by death.

As well, Mysterio has been largely able to stage his own death with the help of EDITH. He was able to manipulate the young hero using his technology. The confirmation of the death of Mysterio by EDITH would be so wrong. Even if it is still only a theory, there would be absolutely nothing surprising in the fact that Mysterio has simulated his own death. After all, it is an expert in this item

At the present time, it is difficult to know if Mysterio will actually be back in the future. But Spider-Man 3due to October 27, 2021resumes directly after the events of Far From Home. Peter Parker has become an out-of-the-law because of the doings of Mysterio. It will no doubt need to rebuild their reputation. As for Mysterio, no one knows yet if it will be in the film, but it could largely be a way for the hero to overcome.