“Spider-Man Far From Home” : Jake Gyllenhaal confirms his role Mystério

While the trailer for Spider-Man : Far From Home is announced for the December 8, 2018, Jake Gyllenhaal just posted a hilarious video. On Instagram, the actor has indeed confirmed that he is Mystériothe next enemy of spider Man.

In a few seconds, the actor who will make his debut in the MCU in July 2019, reads a comic The Amazing Spider-Man : The Return of The Man Called Mysterio. And in the background, we notice a poster of the super-villain in the famous “diving helmet”. If you are still unsure, Jake Gyllenhaal has even entered in the caption : “I just realized that I don incarnerais not Spider-Man”.

A formalization of the original prior to the output of Spider-Man : Far From Home on July 10, 2019. In this new adventure, whose synopsis official is still secret, Spider-Man must therefore confront the genius of the illusion co-created by Stan Lee and Steve Dikto.

